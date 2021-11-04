SOCIAL – Il Napoli ricordo l’ultima sfida in Polonia contro il Legia Varsavia

Gaetano Formisano
Sul proprio profilo Twitter, il Napoli ha ricordato l’ultima volta che gli azzurri e il Legia si sono incontrati a Varsavia. Era il 2015 e la partita finì 2-0 in favore dei partenopei con gol di Mertens e Higuain.

