VIDEO – Spalletti litiga con un giornalista: “Se mi rompete i c***ni divento antipatico!”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Luciano Spalletti, nel post partita di Salernitana-Napoli, ha battibeccato con un giornalista per l’episodio del mancato ingresso in campo di Lorenzo Insigne e dunque la conseguente panchina per 90′.

Nel video seguente l’accaduto:

