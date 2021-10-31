Tuttosport – Dries Mertens potrebbe andare in MLS e non rinnovare con il Napoli!

Domenico Napolano
Tuttosport, nell’edizione odierna ha lanciato una bomba su Dries Mertens. Il fantasista belga è in scadenza di contratto a giugno 2022 e come fa sapere Tuttosport, questa volta Mertens potrebbe lasciare il Napoli definitivamente.

