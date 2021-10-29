UFFICIALE – Higuain si ritira dal calcio

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

E’ ufficiale, il classe 1984, Federico Higuain, fratello di Gonzalo, dopo 400 presenze, 170 gol segnati ed un’intera carriera in America, in attesa della decisione del fratello goleador si ritira dal calcio giocato.

