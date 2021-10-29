De Canio: “Spalletti? Un grande lavoro”

Carmine Acierno
Carmine Acierno
-

De Canio nel corso di “Radio Goal” ha elogiato Spalletti per il suo operato: Sta facendo davvero un grande lavoro con il Napoli, non sono per niente sorpreso. L’allenatore serio dà spazio a tutti, se stanno meglio è giusto che giochino loro”.

