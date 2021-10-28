LIVE – Termina il primo tempo al Diego Armando Maradona

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Termina il primo tempo tra Napoli e Bologna allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona, i partenopei conducono per 2-0 grazie alle reti di Fabian Ruiz e Lorenzo Insigne, quest’ultimo su rigore.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Calcio di rigore per il Napoli: Gol di Insigne
Articolo successivoFabian: “Stiamo facendo una bella partita, ma non abbassiamo la concentrazione!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE