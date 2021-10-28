LIVE – Arriva l’ammonizione per Anguissa

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Il primo giallo del match è per Anguissa, il centrocampista del Napoli viene ammonito per un intervento in ritardo sull’avversario

