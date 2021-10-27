Sky, Caressa al Club punge Allegri

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

A Sky Calcio Club, Fabio Caressa punge Massimiliano Allegri dopo la brutta sconfitta rimediata contro il Sassuolo: “Allegri un po’ da 0-0 nel post-partita, ha detto cose un po’ banali perché era un po’ in difficoltà probabilmente“.

