Gargano non vuole ritirarsi e si offre per un altro anno al Penarol

Francesco Romeo
L’ex centrocampista del Napoli Walter Gargano non vuole appenadere gli scarpini al chiodo. Al canto dei suoi 37 anni, infatti, vuole rinnovare per un altro anno con Penarol, squadra di Montevideo a cui è legato dal 2018.

