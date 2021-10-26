Ufficiale Milan: Dopo Hernandez, negativo anche Brahim Diaz

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-

Ottima notizia per i rossoneri che recuperano una pedina importante per la manovra offensiva. Ecco il comunicato del Milan:

“AC Milan comunica che Brahim Díaz è risultato negativo al Covid-19”.

