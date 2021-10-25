GIUDICE SPORTIVO – Ufficiali le squalifiche dei quattro tecnici espulsi: anche multa per due di loro

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Giudice Sportivo ha ufficializzato le squalifiche dei quattro tecnici espulsi nell’ultimo turno di Serie A: Inzaghi, Mourinho, Gasperini e Spalletti.

Per gli ultimi due, inoltre, è stata anche inflitta una multa di 5000 euro.

