Serie A – Inter-Juventus: il risultato del primo tempo

Luigi Di Palma
Termina 1-0 a San Siro il primo tempo di Inter-Juventus, a decidere sin qui il match una rete di Edin Dzeko. Dopo gli impegni di Champions tornano in campo le due compagini con il derby d’Italia.

