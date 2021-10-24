Politano: “Questa non è una sconfitta, siamo ancora primi”

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Al termine di Roma-Napoli con un messaggio sui social anche l’esterno del Napoli, Matteo Politano ha voluto dire la sua. “Una battaglia che volevamo vincere, ma che non abbiamo perso. E rimaniamo lassù”. Qui di seguito il post:

Articolo precedenteAlvino: “Arbitraggio pessimo, ma continuiamo a guardare avanti con ottimismo”
Articolo successivoSOCIAL – Di Lorenzo accetta il pareggio: il messaggio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE