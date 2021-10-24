Osimhen: “Punto condiviso, andiamo avanti”

Al termine di Roma-Napoli con un messaggio sui social anche l’attaccante del Napoli, Victor Osimhen ha voluto dire la sua. “Punto condiviso, andiamo avanti”. Qui di seguito il post:

