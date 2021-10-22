Azzi: “Vincere aiuta a vincere e il Napoli ne è consapevole”

Vincere aiuta a vincere e il #Napoli stasera ha dimostrato di saperlo, mantenendo ordine e lucidità in ogni momento della gara. I gol (stupendo quello di Insigne) sono arrivati tardi, ma solo per caso. Ottima notizia per #Spalletti il recupero di Mertens e Demme #NapoliLegia #UEL pic.twitter.com/rpCSfbws6X