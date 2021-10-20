VIDEO – Gravina: “Ronaldo è stato un flop. Scudetto? Ad oggi vedo un asse Napoli-Milano”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Il presidente della FIGC Gabriele Gravina è intervenuto durante la trasmissione Tiki Taka e ha detto la sua sulla lotta scudetto in Serie A e sull’addio di Cristiano Ronaldo. Di seguito il video:

