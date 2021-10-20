Napoli, Manolas non cambia procuratore: la situazione

Voci delle ultime ore avrebbero portato in luce la decisione del difensore del Napoli, Kostas Manolas, di cambiare il proprio agente. Il greco ex Roma però dovrebbe restare nella scuderia targata Mino Raiola, lo riporta TMW.

