SOCIAL – La Serie A omaggia la rete di Osimhen: “Air Victor”

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il profilo Instagram della Serie A ha omaggiato la rete di Osimhen contro il Torino con un post che ritrae proprio l’azione del definitivo 1-0. “E alla fine arriva Air Victor”, la descrizione del post.

