SOCIAL – Il Napoli “scherza” sul primo posto in classifica

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il profilo Twitter spagnolo del Napoli ha pubblicato uno scatto “ironico”, che ritrae Di Lorenzo “indicare” la vetta della classifica.

Articolo precedenteTorino – Uscito anzitempo contro il Napoli, per Mandragora lesione del menisco
Articolo successivoPallone D’Oro a Messi, Zazzaroni: “Jorginho avrebbe dovuto vincere anche l’Eurovision per ottenere il premio”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE