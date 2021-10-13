Roma: trauma contusivo alla caviglia per Abraham

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

(ANSA) – ROMA, 13 OTT – Gli esami strumentali a cui si è sottoposto Abraham hanno evidenziato un forte trauma contusivo alla regione calcaneare destra. La sua disponibilità per la gara di Torino verrà valuta nei prossimi giorni.

