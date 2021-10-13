Ghoulam è pronto a tornare: il post toglie tutti i dubbi

Faouzi Ghoulam è pronto a tornare in campo. Il campione algerino dopo l’ennesimo lungo periodo di stop ha completato il ciclo riabilitativo, ed ora è pronto a tornare in campo. Qui il post:

