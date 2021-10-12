Albania-Polonia: sarà Hysaj contro Zielinski

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-
  • ALBANIA (4-3-3): Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Veseli; Bare, Ramadani, Trashi; Uzuni, Manaj, Roshi. All. Reja.
  • POLONIA (4-4-2): Szczesny; Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Glik, Puchacz; Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Moder, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Buksa. All. Paulo Sousa.
  • Queste le formazioni ufficiali di Albania-Polonia, match valido per le Qualificazioni al Mondiale in Qatar 2022. In campo due ex compagni di squadra, da una parte Elseid Hysaj; dall’altra Piotr Zielisnki.
