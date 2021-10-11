Vittoria per il Camerun di Anguissa: 90′ per il centrocampista azzurro

Giorgia Petrone
Il Camerun di Anguissa vince ancora: battuto il Mozambico per 1-0 grazie al gol di Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui. Il centrocampista azzurro ha giocato l’intera gara.

