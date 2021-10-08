Il Camerun si impone sul Mozambico. Anguissa in gara per tutta la partita

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Il Camerun di André-Franck Zambo Anguissa si è imposto per 3-1 sul il Mozambico, in un match valido per le qualificazioni ai Mondiali di Qatar 2022. Il centrocampista del Napoli ha disputato l’intera partita da titolare.

