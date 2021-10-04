RAZZISMO – Anche De Luca si schiera con Koulibaly, Osimhen e Anguissa: il messaggio

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano


Il presidente della Regione Campania Vincenzo De Luca ha pubblicato su Facebook un post di solidarietà per i calciatori del Napoli vittima di razzismo dopo il match contro la Fiorentina.

