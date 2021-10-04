FOTO – L’Inter sostiene Koulibaly nella lotta al razzismo: il post sui social

Il profilo Twitter dell’Inter ha pubblicato un messaggio di solidarietà verso Kalidou Koulibaly, vittima di razzismo allo Stadio Franchi di Firenze.

