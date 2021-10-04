Angelo Mangiante a Koulibaly: “Non smettere mai di denunciare questa vergogna”

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Angelo Mangiante, giornalista di Sky Sport, ha voluto mostrare tramite un post su Twitter la sua solidarietà a Kalidou Koulibaly: “Forza Kalidou. Non smettere mai di denunciare questa VERGOGNA. Sempre con te contro il razzismo. Sempre”.

Articolo precedenteSERIE A – La TOP 5 squadre per tiri in porta: comanda la Roma, c’è anche il Napoli!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE