Il Real Madrid su un ex giocatore del Napoli, Ancelotti lo vuole con sè

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Edinson Cavani of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on October 24, 2020 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

Il Real Madrid pensa al mercato invernale, lo fa mettendo in lista Edinson Cavani, secondo El Nacional il Real starebbe pensando di portare il Matador a Madrid, rinforzando la rosa di Carlo Ancelotti.

L’attaccante inoltre vedrà terminare il proprio contratto con il Man United a fine stagione.

Articolo precedenteSalernitana, Castori: “Ribery gioca, non so quanto possa reggere i 90′ ma per noi è fondamentale”
Articolo successivoNapoli, i dubbi di Spalletti in vista della Fiorentina: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE