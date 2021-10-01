Fiorentina-Napoli, fissato l’orario della conferenza stampa di Spalletti

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

È prevista per domani alle 14:30 la conferenza stampa prepartita di Fiorentina-Napoli del mister degli azzurri Luciano Spalletti.

La stessa potrà essere seguita tramite la radio ufficiale del club azzurro (Kiss Kiss Napoli).

