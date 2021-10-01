UFFICIALE – Messico, anche Lozano tra i convocati per le sfide di qualificazione al Mondiale

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Hirving Lozano è stato regolarmente convocato dalla nazionale messicana per gli impegni di qualificazione al Mondiale:

