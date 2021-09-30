UFFICIALE – Nigeria, i convocati per le sfide di qualificazione al Mondiale: c’è Osimhen

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Victor Osimhen è stato convocato per le sfide di qualificazione al Mondiale di ottobre con la sua Nigeria. Insieme a lui anche il calciatore del Leicester, eurorivale del Napoli, Iheanacho:

