SOCIAL – Koulibaly posa con Mertens: “Dolce Dries”

Giuseppe Crescibene
Kalidou Koulibaly, difensore del Napoli, ha pubblicato sui social una foto in cui compare insieme al ritrovato Dries Mertens. La foto è dell’allenamento di oggi con il belga che si sta caricando per la partita di giovedì. Di seguito la foto:

