NEWS: Napoli-Cagliari guida Piccinini, Massa in sala Var: la sestina completa

Scritto da:
Pasquale Serpini
-

Per il match in programma domenica sera alle 20:45 allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona ci sarà Marco Piccinini. Qui la sestina completa:

PICCININI
VIVENZI – ROSSI M.
IV: DI MARTINO
VAR: MASSA
AVAR: DI IORIO

Articolo precedenteLe note di MN / Osimhen versione goleador, ma che centrocampo!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE