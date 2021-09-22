UFFICIALE – James Rodriguez, dagli “inseguimenti” di Ancelotti alla firma in Qatar

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

James Rodriguez, a lungo obiettivo del Napoli di Ancelotti (che poi lo ha portato all’Everton), lascia la squadra inglese per trasferisi in Qatar.

Infatti, il colombiano ha firmato un contratto con l’Al Rayyan, lasciando il calcio europeo.

