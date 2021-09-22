SOCIAL – Il Napoli ricorda la vittoria in casa del Lecce di due anni fa: che doppietta di Llorente!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sui propri profili social, il Napoli ha pubblicato un video ricordo di un match andato in scena due anni fa esatti: una vittoria per 1-4 contro il Lecce.

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – I convocati per Sampdoria-Napoli: le scelte di Spalletti
Articolo successivoSSC NAPOLI – La Primavera batte il Benevento e si qualifica al turno successivo di Coppa Italia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE