Eurorivali – Il Leicester vince in modo netto sul campo del Milwall

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Finisce 0-2 la gara di EFL Cup tra Milwall e Leicester, avversario del Napoli in Europa League.

Ad aprire le marcature stato Ademola Lookman, classe ’97 in prestito dal Lipsia. Lo 0-2 è arrivato a dieci dalla fine con Iheanacho.

