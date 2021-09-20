Transfermarkt.it – A confronto gli ultimi dieci scontri tra Udinese e Napoli

Gaetano Formisano
La pagina Twitter ufficiale del portale Transfermarkt ha pubblicato una foto degli ultimi dieci precedenti tra Udinese e Napoli, in vista del match di questa sera.

