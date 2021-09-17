Udinese, un titolare rimane fuori: i dettagli

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riportato da “Udineseblog.it” un titolare della squadra di Gotti sembra non farcela per la partita contro il Napoli. Il calciatore in questione è Stryger Larsen che ha svolto un lavoro personalizzato e non un allenamento di gruppo.

