Throwback Thursday – Il Napoli sui social ricorda una sfida di 14 anni fa

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Per la rubrica “Throwback Thursday” il Napoli, sui propri social, ha pubblicato gli highlights di un match andato in scena il 16 settembre 2007.

Si tratta di un Napoli-Sampdoria, terminato 2-0 con le reti di Zalayeta e Hamsik.

