Leicester-Napoli, tutto pronto per il calcio d’inizio

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

A Leicester City è tutto pronto per il calcio d’inizio. Al King Power Stadium il Napoli di Spalletti scende in campo con la terza maglia. Attaccherà da destra verso sinistra.

