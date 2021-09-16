Leicester-Napoli, Perez la sblocca

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Al 9′ minuto arriva il goal del Leicester. E’ nato tutto da un cambio gioco di Koulibaly gestito male. Perez la sblocca, su assist di Barnes.

Ospina non può fare nulla. E’ 1-0 per gli inglesi.

