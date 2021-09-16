Leicester-Napoli, Osimhen cerca il gol. Palla fuori

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Insigne serve Osimhen sulla verticale. Il nigeriano cerca la porta, ma è costretto al cambio gioco su Malcuit. Il calciatore francese ci prova, ma la palla finisce oltre la traversa.

Articolo precedenteLeicester-Napoli, cartellino giallo per Ndidi
Articolo successivoLeicester-Napoli, giallo per Soumaré

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE