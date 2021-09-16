Leicester-Napoli, il Napoli pareggia con il gol di Osimhen

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Arriva il pareggio con il goal di Victor Osimhen. Al’87’ minuto su assist di Politano, il nigeriano porta il risultato sul 2-2.

