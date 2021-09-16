Leicester-Napoli, gol Osimhen!

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Victor Osimhen accorcia le distanze. Dopo diverse occasioni perse al 69′ barriva il gol del Napoli.

Il nigeriano servito da Fabian Ruiz, scavalca Schmeichel ed è 2-1.

