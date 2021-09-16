Leicester-Napoli, gol annullato agli inglesi

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Il Leicester trova il gol del vantaggio con Daka, ma l’arbitro viene richiamato al Var.

Daka è in posizione irregolare. Gol annullato

Articolo precedenteLeicester-Napoli, giallo per Vestergaard
Articolo successivoLeicester-Napoli, raddoppio Leicester

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE