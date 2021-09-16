Leicester-Napoli, giallo per Vestergaard

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Altro giallo per il Leicester. Vestergaard è stato ammonito al 53′ minuto per aver commesso fallo su Anguissa sulla metà campo.

Articolo precedenteLeicester-Napoli, doppio cambio per Rodgers
Articolo successivoLeicester-Napoli, gol annullato agli inglesi

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE