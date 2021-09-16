Leicester-Napoli, giallo per Soumaré

Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Al 31′ minuto Lozano prova a correre verso la porta, ma viene fermato in maniera fallosa dal calciatore del Leicester Soumarè.

L’arbitro mostra il cartellino. E’ il secondo ammonito della squadra inglese.

