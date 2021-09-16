Leicester-Napoli: espulsione per il Leicester

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Doppio giallo per Ndidi. Il calciatore dei Foxes viene espulso lasciando la squadra in 10 al 93esimo.

