Leicester-Napoli, doppio cambio per Spalletti

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Spalletti utilizza il suo ultimo slot a disposizione. Sostituisce Anguissa con Petagna. Juan Jesus entra al posto di Malcuit.

