Leicester-Napoli, doppio cambio per Rodgers

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Le squadre sono rientrate in campo. Doppio cambio per Rodgers: esce Perez per Tielemans. Soyoncu entra al posto di Evans.

